Athora Group ha concluso l’acquisizione del gruppo Pension Insurance Corporation e ha comunicato l’intenzione di spostare la sede centrale nel Regno Unito. La notizia non può essere diffusa, pubblicata o distribuita in nessuna area dove ciò possa violare le leggi locali.

- Not for release, publication or distribution in whole or in part in, into or from any jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. LONDON, March 27, 2026 PRNewswire -- Athora Holding Ltd. (together with its subsidiaries, "Athora" or "Athora Group") today announces the completion of its acquisition of Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited ("PICG"), including its wholly owned subsidiary, Pension Insurance Corporation plc ("PIC"). This creates one of the largest savings and retirement services groups in Europe, with €139 billion of Assets under Management and Administration ("AuMA"), serving 3. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Athora Group completes acquisition of Pension Insurance Corporation Group and announces plans to relocate headquarters to the UK

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Discussioni sull' argomento Athora Group completes acquisition of Pension Insurance Corporation Group and announces plans to relocate headquarters to the UK; Italy’s Real Estate weekly round-up. News from Kryalos, Club del Sole, Aurora Growth Capital, The Equity Club, and more.

Athora completes acquisition of PIC, plans to relocate headquarters to UKAthora, a European savings and retirement services group, has completed its acquisition of Pension Insurance Corporation Group Limited, including its ... reinsurancene.ws