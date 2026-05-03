Durante la 139ª Fiera di Canton, nella sezione dedicata ai prodotti per bambini, neonati e maternità, è stata presentata una nuova piattaforma dedicata alla genitorialità intelligente. La manifestazione si è svolta a Guangzhou e ha visto la partecipazione di aziende provenienti da diversi Paesi, con esposizioni di prodotti innovativi rivolti alle famiglie. Sono stati mostrati dispositivi tecnologici e soluzioni pratiche per il monitoraggio e la cura dei bambini.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, May 3, 2026 PRNewswire — At the exhibition area of the 139th Canton Fair’s Toys & Children, Baby and Maternity Products category, exhibitors are presenting products that merge smart technology, educational value and sustainable materials, responding to the evolving expectations of global families seeking safe, creative, and smart parenting solutions. Parenting products have put a focus on smart, multi-functional design. An intelligent soothing pendant uses voice recognition to detect a baby’s cry and automatically play music, while a self-rotating smart car seat improves convenience of use by automatic turning.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - A New Vision for Smart Parenting Unveiled at Toys & Children, Baby and Maternity Products Category of 139th Canton Fair

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Notizie correlate

139th Canton Fair: Creativity and Innovation Sparks New Possibilities in Gifts & Decorations CategoryCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Phase 2 of the 139th Canton Fair is spotlighting a new...

Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light?Mobility Design Priorities EmergeCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During the 139th Canton Fair, the Vehicles & Two Wheels...

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