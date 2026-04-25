La seconda fase della 139ª Fiera di Canton si è conclusa di recente, attirando espositori e visitatori provenienti da tutto il mondo. L'evento si è concentrato sulla categoria dei regali e delle decorazioni, con molte aziende che hanno presentato nuove soluzioni creative e innovative. La fiera si è svolta nel centro espositivo di Guangzhou, offrendo uno spazio per l'esposizione di prodotti e tendenze del settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 PRNewswire — Phase 2 of the 139th Canton Fair is spotlighting a new generation of creativity in the Gifts & Decorations category, where exhibitors are blending craftsmanship, technology, sustainability, and cultural storytelling to redefine modern gifting and home décor. A standout theme this session is the transformation of historical icons into functional, everyday objects. Designers have reimagined the famous Changxin Palace Lamp from the Han Dynasty as a contemporary accessory, bridging a 2,000-year cultural gap. Similarly, the Tile Cat Security Monitor cleverly integrates high-definition surveillance lenses into the mouth of a traditional folk mascot from Yunnan.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 139th Canton Fair: Creativity and Innovation Sparks New Possibilities in Gifts & Decorations Category

Notizie correlate

139th Canton Fair: Innovation Shapes Quality Living in the Houseware CategoryCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 139th Canton Fair is showcasing a new wave of...

Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light?Mobility Design Priorities EmergeCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During the 139th Canton Fair, the Vehicles & Two Wheels...

Contenuti e approfondimenti

Temi più discussi: Light & Electrical Category at 139th Canton Fair Lights Up Creative Designs for Sustainable Living; Electronics & Appliances Category at 139th Canton Fair Spotlights AI?native Devices, Applied Robotics, and Green Design; Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light?Mobility Design Priorities Emerge; Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair New Light?Mobility Design Priorities Emerge.

139th Canton Fair: Creativity and Innovation Sparks New Possibilities in Gifts & Decorations CategoryGUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 2 of the 139th Canton Fair is spotlighting a new generation of creativity in the Gifts & Decorations category, where exhibitors are blending ... adnkronos.com

Canton Fair Opens Overseas Buyer Pre-registration for the 139th SessionGUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) has officially opened overseas buyer pre-registration for its 139th session, which will be held in ... finance.yahoo.com

Alla Canton Fair di Guangzhou, la tecnologia dimostra concretamente come superare le barriere. Grazie a un esoscheletro assistito alla vita, progettato per supportare i movimenti e migliorare l’equilibrio, una visitatrice con disabilità è riuscita a cammin - facebook.com facebook

Alla #CantonFair di #Guangzhou, la tecnologia dimostra concretamente come superare le barriere. Grazie a un esoscheletro assistito alla vita, progettato per supportare i movimenti e migliorare l’equilibrio, una visitatrice con disabilità è riuscita a cammi x.com