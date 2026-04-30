CMEF 2026 wraps up in Shanghai | a global stage for medical breakthroughs and future trends

La 93ª edizione di CMEF si è conclusa a Shanghai, attirando espositori e visitatori da tutto il mondo. La fiera ha presentato le ultime innovazioni nel settore medico, con numerosi stand dedicati a tecnologie, dispositivi e soluzioni diagnostiche. Durante l’evento sono stati organizzati incontri e conferenze che hanno affrontato temi legati alle future tendenze del settore sanitario. La manifestazione si è svolta nel centro espositivo della città, coinvolgendo diverse aziende e istituzioni.

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2026 PRNewswire — The 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), together with its concurrent industry events, has successfully concluded on April 12 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) after four days of exhibitions and exchanges. Under the theme “Innovation Fusion, Boundless Evolution,” the CMEF 2026 gathered over 300,000 participants from more than 150 countries and regions. Companies from over 20 countries and regions, including the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and Malaysia, launched new products on site. As a premier international platform for the medical and healthcare sector, CMEF 2026 showcased the latest advancements in global medical devices and related industrial chains, with thousands of pioneering medical innovations debuted.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Contenuti e approfondimenti

CMEF 2026 wraps up in Shanghai: a global stage for medical breakthroughs and future trendsThe 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), together with its concurrent industry events, has successfully concluded on April 12 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shang ... adnkronos.com

The 93rd CMEF is set to open in Shanghai, as the world's largest medical device industry exhibition spotlights AI, robotics, and international cooperationSHANGHAI, April 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 93rd China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF) will be held from April 9 to 12 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. manilatimes.net