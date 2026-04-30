Un comunicato stampa segnala che un'azienda ha annunciato l'introduzione di una nuova tecnologia chiamata AOV. La nota riguarda una produzione promozionale e non contiene commenti o analisi da parte di fonti esterne. Il testo si concentra sulla presentazione ufficiale del prodotto, senza approfondimenti su possibili implicazioni o risposte del mercato. La comunicazione è rivolta a informare il pubblico riguardo a questa novità.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE In the news release, ieGeek Introduces AOV Technology for Wire-Free Security Cameras, Enabling 247 Smart Recording Without Hardwiring, issued 24-Apr-2026 by ieGeek over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first paragraph, first sentence, should read “ieGeek’s AOV (Always-on Video) technology enables wire-free security cameras to achieve 247 smart recording. Compared to traditional wireless PIR cameras, it reduces wake-up delays, ensuring that key moments are captured without missing critical events.” rather than “ieGeek’s AOV?Always-on video? technology enables wire-free security cameras to achieve 247 smart recording without the wake-up delays and missed events associated with traditional PIR-based systems.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - /C O R R E C T I O N — ieGeek/

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With AOV Technology, ieGeek Enables Wire-Free Security Cameras to Achieve 24/7 Smart Recording Without HardwiringCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ieGeek introduces its AOV (Always-On Video) technology, allowing...

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Si parla di: With AOV Technology, ieGeek Enables Wire-Free Security Cameras to Achieve 24/7 Smart Recording Without Hardwiring; With AOV Technology ieGeek Enables Wire-Free Security Cameras to Achieve 24 7 Smart Recording Without Hardwiring.