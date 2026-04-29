ieGeek ha annunciato il lancio di telecamere di sicurezza senza fili dotate di tecnologia AOV, che permettono di effettuare registrazioni intelligenti 24 ore su 24 senza bisogno di collegamenti cablati. La novità è stata comunicata tramite un comunicato stampa il 29 aprile 2026, a Londra. Le nuove telecamere sono progettate per funzionare senza collegamenti fisici all’alimentazione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — ieGeek introduces its AOV (Always-On Video) technology, allowing wire-free security cameras to deliver continuous 247 intelligent recording without the latency or missed incidents often seen in conventional PIR-triggered systems. The ieGeek S7 combines this innovation with long-lasting battery performance, AI-driven human tracking, and an expanded detection range. AOV Technology Expands Capabilities of Wire-Free Cameras Home security setups have traditionally required users to choose between two approaches: ieGeek’s AOV technology bridges this gap, delivering the non-stop recording of a wired camera while maintaining the mount-anywhere convenience of a battery-powered design.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - With AOV Technology, ieGeek Enables Wire-Free Security Cameras to Achieve 24/7 Smart Recording Without Hardwiring

Esta cámara no tiene electricidad ni WiFi… y graba 24/7 | IMOU AOV PT 4G

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Cyber Security, perché “smart” non significa intelligenteC’è un momento, nella vita domestica contemporanea, in cui il frigorifero smette di essere tale e diventa una piccola ambasciata straniera in cucina.

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