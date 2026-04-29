Una società cinese annuncia che presenterà le sue soluzioni di alimentazione e raffreddamento compatibili con l'intelligenza artificiale alla fiera DCW di Francoforte nel 2026. L'evento si svolgerà nel corso dell'anno e sarà il palcoscenico per le novità nel settore dei data center. La società ha comunicato questa partecipazione tramite un comunicato stampa datato 29 aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — As the European data centre market continues to evolve under the pressure of AI-driven workloads, increasing rack densities, and sustainability targets, infrastructure design is entering a new phase—where efficiency, scalability, and thermal management are critical. Against this backdrop, INVT will present its latest AI-ready data centre infrastructure solutions at Data Centre World Frankfurt 2026, taking place on May 6–7 at Messe Frankfurt (Booth 8K131). Power Infrastructure for High-Density Environments At the centre of the showcase is INVT’s modular UPS portfolio.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - INVT to Showcase AI-Ready Power and Cooling Solutions at DCW Frankfurt 2026

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