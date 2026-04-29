Un'azienda tecnologica ha annunciato il lancio di ZimaCube 2, un dispositivo di archiviazione dati che può essere gestito autonomamente. La presentazione si è svolta a Shanghai, con l’obiettivo di offrire un’alternativa ai tradizionali sistemi di archiviazione passivi. ZimaCube 2 si propone come una soluzione potente per l’auto-gestione dei dati, segnando un cambiamento rispetto ai classici sistemi di archiviazione di rete.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — The era of the NAS as a passive file vault is ending. As local AI, self-hosted services, and edge computing move into the home, what users need is not more storage but more compute, with storage built in. IceWhale Technology announced the ZimaCube 2, a self-hosting platform powered by Intel 12th Gen Core processors, dual open PCIe expansion, Thunderbolt 4, and ZimaOS. Three configurations are available: Standard, Pro, and Creator Pack. “The NAS industry is splitting into two paths: closed ecosystems that sell you subscriptions, or open platforms that let you own everything.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - IceWhale Technology Launches ZimaCube 2: A Self-Hosting Powerhouse

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