Hisense ha annunciato una collaborazione con il videogioco Phantom Blade Zero, volto a presentare un’esperienza di gioco di nuova generazione con tecnologia RGB. La partnership prevede l’integrazione di dispositivi Hisense con il titolo, che sarà disponibile su più piattaforme. La notizia è stata diffusa attraverso un comunicato ufficiale in data 29 aprile 2026, con dettagli sulla compatibilità e le funzionalità tecniche coinvolte.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE QINGDAO, China, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today reaffirmed its partnership with Phantom Blade Zero, serving as the Global Official Partner across both TV and monitor categories for the upcoming title developed by S-GAME. At Gamescom LATAM 2026, Hisense brings this partnership to life—demonstrating how display technologies can elevate real gameplay scenarios and deepen player immersion, as part of its broader expansion into the gaming ecosystem. At the core of this collaboration is Hisense’s display technology, which delivers enhanced color expression and contrast performance.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Hisense Partners with Phantom Blade Zero to Showcase Next-Gen RGB Gaming Experience

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