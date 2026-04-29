C O R R E C T I O N — INVT

Un comunicato stampa pubblicato il 29 aprile 2026 annuncia che INVT presenterà soluzioni di alimentazione e raffreddamento compatibili con l'intelligenza artificiale alla fiera DCW di Francoforte nel 2026. Tuttavia, è stato segnalato che l'immagine allegata alla versione iniziale del comunicato conteneva un errore e necessita di correzione. La società ha precisato questa modifica per garantire la corretta rappresentazione delle proprie offerte.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE In the news release, INVT to Showcase AI-Ready Power and Cooling Solutions at DCW Frankfurt 2026, issued 29-Apr-2026 by INVT over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the image originally issued was incorrect. Also, the link at the end of the release should also be updated to https:www.invt-power.com. The complete, corrected release follows: SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — As the European data centre market continues to evolve under the pressure of AI-driven workloads, increasing rack densities, and sustainability targets, infrastructure design is entering a new phase—where efficiency, scalability, and thermal management are critical.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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INVT to Showcase AI-Ready Power and Cooling Solutions at DCW Frankfurt 2026COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As the European data centre market continues to evolve...