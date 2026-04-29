8849 ha annunciato il lancio del nuovo TANK Pad Ultra, un tablet resistente progettato per l’uso in condizioni difficili. Il dispositivo integra un proiettore da 1080p con un’ampia batteria da 23.400 mAh e una fotocamera con visione notturna da 64 MP. La presentazione è avvenuta a Shenzhen, in Cina, il 29 aprile 2026, e il prodotto è stato promosso come una novità nel settore delle tecnologie mobili robuste.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, April 29, 2026 PRNewswire — 8849, a leader in rugged mobile innovation, is proud to announce the launch of the TANK Pad Ultra. This flagship tablet is the first of its kind to integrate a high-performance DLP projector with professional-grade ruggedness and 5G connectivity, features into one versatile device built to perform anywhere. Project Your World Anywhere The TANK Pad Ultra is centered around a built-in 1080p DLP Projector with 260 lumens. Whether the user is projecting a tactical map on a canyon wall or hosting a movie night at a remote campsite, the visual clarity is stunning.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 8849 TANK Pad Ultra Debuts: Rugged Tablet with Built-in 1080p Projector, 23400mAh Battery, and 64MP Night Vision Camera

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Contenuti di approfondimento

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