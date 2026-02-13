iran releases head of reform front coalition isna reports

L’Iran ha liberato su cauzione il leader della coalizione Reform Front, secondo quanto riporta ISNA. La decisione arriva dopo che lui e altri due attivisti sono stati arrestati la settimana scorsa durante un’ampia operazione delle autorità contro i manifestanti. La polizia ha fermato diverse persone, tra cui figure note nel movimento riformista, per evitare che le proteste si intensificassero.

Lawyer Hojjat Kermani said the freed activists included Azar Mansouri, head of the moderate Reform Front coalition, along with Javad Emam and Ebrahim Asgharzadeh. He said he was not told what charges his clients may face. The releases come as authorities try to quell the country’s bloodiest unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution through a campaign of mass arrests and intimidation. The U.S.-based rights group HRANA said about 53,000 people have so far been arrested, and the total number of killed had reached 7,008, including 6,509 protesters. Reuters could not independently verify the figures, and Iranian officials could not immediately be reached for comment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La polizia iraniana ha arrestato almeno quattro politici legati alla corrente riformista.

La portaerei americana USS Nimitz si prepara a salpare verso il Medio Oriente, diventando la seconda nave da guerra statunitense ad arrivare nella regione in pochi giorni, a causa dell’aumento delle tensioni con l’Iran.

