Benvenuti! Alaska Airlines launches historic first nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome

Da corrieretoscano.it 28 apr 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia

Oggi, una compagnia aerea ha inaugurato il primo volo diretto tra Seattle e Roma, segnando un nuovo collegamento tra le due città. La partenza è avvenuta questa mattina, e si tratta del primo servizio senza scali tra l’aeroporto di Seattle e quello di Roma. La rotta rappresenta una novità per le due destinazioni, offrendo un collegamento diretto tra gli Stati Uniti e l’Europa centrale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SEATTLE, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Alaska Airlines today marks a major milestone with the launch of its inaugural nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome, the first-ever direct connection between the Emerald City and the Eternal City.  The new service signals Alaska’s official expansion into Europe and reinforces its role as a global carrier, further establishing Seattle as a premier international gateway for Alaska Airlines.  “Launching our first flight to Europe is a significant step in executing our long-term growth strategy,” said Ben Minicucci, CEO of Alaska Air Group. “Service to Rome expands how we connect our guests to the world, strengthens Seattle’s role as a global gateway and is made possible by our people who deliver safety, care and performance with every flight.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

benvenuti alaska airlines launches historic first nonstop flight between seattle and rome
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alaska airlines benvenuti alaska airlines launchesBenvenuti! Alaska Airlines launches historic first nonstop flight between Seattle and RomeAlaska Airlines today marks a major milestone with the launch of its inaugural nonstop flight between Seattle and Rome, the first-ever direct connection between the Emerald City and the Eternal City. adnkronos.com

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