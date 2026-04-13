Una società ha completato un volo stratosferico di 12 giorni e 6.400 miglia, con l’obiettivo di sviluppare una nuova infrastruttura per le comunicazioni umane. Il volo ha rappresentato un passo importante in vista di un prossimo test pre-commerciale nel settore delle telecomunicazioni, previsto per questa estate. L’operazione ha coinvolto strumenti e tecnologie specifiche, con l’obiettivo di migliorare le capacità di comunicazione in quota.

Sceye’s mission underscores progress in long-duration stratospheric operations ahead of pre-commercial telecom flight this Summer MORIARTY, N.M., April 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Sceye, a U.S. aerospace and materials science company specializing in High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) for telecommunications and real-time environmental monitoring, today announced the successful completion of its Endurance Program, during which Sceye’s “SE2” HAPS traversed over 6,400 miles in the stratosphere from New Mexico to the coast of Brazil, marking a record flight time of over 12 days. Sceye successfully spent over 88 hours staying over an area of operation, including one full diurnal over New Mexico and three consecutive diurnals off the Brazilian coast before completing a planned and controlled flight termination.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Sceye Completes Historic 12-Day, 6,400 Mile Stratospheric Flight, Advancing a New Layer of Infrastructure for Humanity

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