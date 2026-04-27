Speediance, azienda specializzata in tecnologia per il fitness, ha annunciato una collaborazione con il rivenditore Smartech. La partnership prevede l’inserimento di modelli Gym Monster 2 in alcuni punti vendita principali del distributore, situati in diverse città. Questa iniziativa rappresenta un passo importante per l’azienda nel rafforzare la presenza fisica del marchio sui mercati internazionali. La collaborazione è stata comunicata attraverso un comunicato ufficiale il 27 aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Speediance, a leader in smart fitness innovation, is partnering with Smartech in a strategic retail collaboration, marking a major milestone in expanding the brand’s global offline presence. Key highlights: Located within leading department stores and high-traffic flagship destinations, these installations invite consumers, partners, and media who have seen Speediance online to now touch, feel, and own the future of smart fitness in person. At the center of the experience is Gym Monster 2s, a strength training system that combines digital resistance, intelligent coaching, and connected fitness content, offering a structured and adaptive approach to smart home fitness.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Speediance Expands Global Retail Footprint with Gym Monster 2s at Smartech Flagship Locations

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