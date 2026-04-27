Durante il simposio di Charing Cross del 2026, viene presentata una prima analisi dei dati di tre anni provenienti da uno studio condotto con dispositivi di una società specializzata in tecnologie mediche. La comunicazione riguarda le evidenze raccolte in un periodo di tre anni e si basa su risultati preliminari condivisi durante l'evento a Londra. La società ha annunciato i dettagli relativi ai dati presentati in questa occasione.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, April 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Concept Medical Inc., today announced the presentation of preliminary 3-year follow-up data from the SIRONA randomised trial at the Charing Cross (CX) Symposium 2026, reinforcing its leadership in drug-delivery technologies for peripheral interventions. The data were presented by Principal Investigator Prof. Ulf Teichgräber during a podium first session on ‘3-year results from the SIRONA randomised trial.’ SIRONA is a randomised controlled trial evaluating sirolimus-coated versus paclitaxel-coated balloon angioplasty in femoropopliteal artery disease, designed to generate robust head-to-head comparative evidence in a field historically dominated by paclitaxel-based therapies.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CONCEPT MEDICAL ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 3-YEAR SIRONA DATA AT CHARING CROSS SYMPOSIUM 2026

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