pl universe makes european debut at hannover messe 2026 with advanced embodied ai robotics

Durante la fiera industriale di Hannover, che si è conclusa ieri in Germania, è stato presentato il debutto europeo di un'azienda con robotica avanzata basata su intelligenza artificiale incarnata. L'evento ha visto la presenza di varie aziende e innovazioni nel settore industriale, con particolare attenzione alle tecnologie robotiche di ultima generazione. La manifestazione ha attirato visitatori e addetti ai lavori provenienti da tutto il mondo, offrendo una panoramica sulle tendenze più recenti nell'ambito dell'automazione industriale.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HANNOVER, Germany, April 25, 2026 PRNewswire — Hannover Messe 2026, the world’s premier industrial trade fair, officially concluded in Germany yesterday. Marking its first major European showcase, PL-Universe Robotics presented industrial-grade embodied AI robotic solutions, highlighting cutting-edge smart manufacturing innovations from China for European industry professionals. Throughout the exhibition, PL-Universe’s booth drew strong interest from European industry visitors. The team delivered live on-site demonstrations of flexible manufacturing workflows, showcasing how its solutions—equipped with autonomous perception, real-time decision-making and high-precision operation—address key industrial challenges such as inflexible traditional manufacturing models.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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