Durante Hannover Messe 2026, una nota azienda cinese specializzata in esoscheletri ha presentato cinque dispositivi innovativi al pubblico europeo. La manifestazione si svolge in Germania e rappresenta la prima esposizione internazionale di questa marca, che ha già ottenuto riconoscimenti nel settore. L’evento si tiene presso il padiglione 26, stand C10, dal 17 aprile. La presentazione riguarda esclusivamente i nuovi esoscheletri e non include altre informazioni sui prodotti o sull’azienda.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HANNOVER, Germany, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — AIVEREST, an award–winning exoskeleton brand from China, makes its international debut at Hannover Messe 2026 (Booth C10, Hall 26). The name blends AI with the Everest spirit – pushing limits, climbing higher. The AIVEREST team spent two years talking to warehouse workers, firefighters, and seniors. The company listened and built tailored solutions: industrial exoskeletons for factory workers, a rugged model for rescue teams, and personal mobility aids for seniors. Every product is built through lightweight design, mechanical design for human-machine interaction, and millisecond response.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - AI Meets Everest: AIVEREST Brings Five Exoskeletons for Their European Debut at Hannover Messe

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