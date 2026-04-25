Hardware & Tools Category at 139th Canton Fair Powers a Shift Toward Smarter Safer and More Efficient Solutions

Alla 139ª Fiera di Canton, la sezione Hardware & Tools si concentra su soluzioni più intelligenti, sicure e efficienti. Sono stati presentati nuovi prodotti e tecnologie provenienti da diverse aziende del settore. La manifestazione si svolge a Guangzhou e si tiene dal 25 aprile 2026. La fiera rappresenta un punto di incontro per operatori e visitatori interessati alle ultime innovazioni nel campo degli strumenti e delle attrezzature hardware.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 25, 2026 PRNewswire — As global demand grows for efficient and adaptable solutions, exhibitors from the Hardware category at the 139th Canton Fair are presenting new technologies that reimagine how traditional tools and machinery operate in real?world environments. One of the most notable trends is the rapid rise of intelligent outdoor maintenance equipment. Responding to increasing labor costs and safety risks, new remote?controlled mowing robots are transforming landscape management. Their tracked designs can navigate slopes of up to 30 degrees, allowing operators to remain at a safe distance from hazardous terrain such as embankments and uneven ground.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Notizie correlate

Manufacturing Category at 139th Canton Fair Presents Smarter, Lighter and More Connected SolutionsCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — At the 139th Canton Fair, Manufacturing category presented...

Vehicles & Two Wheels Category at 139th Canton Fair, New Light?Mobility Design Priorities EmergeCOMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — During the 139th Canton Fair, the Vehicles & Two Wheels...

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Hardware & Tools Category at 139th Canton Fair Powers a Shift Toward Smarter, Safer and More Efficient SolutionsAs global demand grows for efficient and adaptable solutions, exhibitors from the Hardware category at the 139th Canton Fair are presenting new technologies that reimagine how traditional tools and ma ... adnkronos.com

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