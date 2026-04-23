Il 22 aprile, nel corso di un evento a Beijing, è stata presentata per la prima volta al pubblico la tecnologia CHERY VPD. La premiazione ha concluso una fase di presentazioni e discussioni, con l’obiettivo di introdurre un sistema di parcheggio intelligente. La presentazione è stata accompagnata da un keynote e da dimostrazioni pratiche, attirando l’attenzione di professionisti e appassionati del settore automotive.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE BEIJING, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — On April 22, CHERY VPD made its world premiere under the theme “Tech. For Family,” introducing two core functions: One-Tap Departure and One-Step Homecoming. Powered by end-to-end large model technology, it addresses global parking pain points—93% of drivers suffer from parking difficulties. One-Tap Departure lets your car come to you. With a single tap on the app, the vehicle autonomously navigates out of parking spaces, actively finding the user. Facing complex conditions, its gaming-grade intelligence enables smooth, active avoidance without sudden braking. One-Step Homecoming frees users after a long day.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Tech. For Family: CHERY VPD World Premiere Concludes, Ushering in a Warm Era of Intelligent Parking

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