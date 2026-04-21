COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 April 2026 – OPPO officially announced the launch of the OPPO Photography Awards 2026 today, marking the return of the annual competition that provides a global stage for mobile photographers to showcase diverse perspectives through visual storytelling. Building on last year’s theme “Super Every Moment”, this year’s edition introduces a brand-new Super Video category alongside expanded support programs offering creators more visibility and professional support. This year’s competition also includes a total prize pool of $76,500 distributed across the various prize categories.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - OPPO Opens Entries for OPPO Photography Awards 2026, Introducing New “Super Video” Category and Programs Supporting Young Creators

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