DMEGC Solar ha annunciato l'aggiornamento della sua linea di serre, ora dotate di celle G12RT. La società, riconosciuta come produttore mondiale di moduli solari di livello uno, ha reso disponibile questa novità a partire dal 17 aprile 2026. La modifica riguarda le soluzioni Greenhouse, che integrano la tecnologia G12RT per migliorare le prestazioni di impianti agrivoltaici.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE JINHUA, China, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — DMEGC Solar, a global Tier 1 manufacturer of solar modules, recently announced the evolution of its Greenhouse range, now available with the G12RT cell. This technological transition marks a new milestone in the development of dedicated photovoltaic solutions for Agri-PV, Horti-PV and overhead applications. DMEGC Solar’s Greenhouse modules, already deployed across numerous agricultural and horticultural projects, were previously based on M10RT cell technology. With the introduction of the widely recognized and adopted G12RT cells, DMEGC Solar is advancing its transparent module solutions while retaining the essential features required for agricultural and horticultural use.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - DMEGC Solar Boosts Agri-PV Performance with G12RT-Powered Greenhouse Solutions

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DMEGC Solar Boosts Agri-PV Performance with G12RT-Powered Greenhouse SolutionsDMEGC Solar, a global Tier 1 manufacturer of solar modules, recently announced the evolution of its Greenhouse range, now available with the G12RT cell. This technological transition marks a new miles ... adnkronos.com

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