Cashco Acquires 3B Controls to Expand its Tank Safety and Storage Portfolio for Chemical Petrochemical Biogas and Other High Value Industrial Applications
Cashco ha annunciato l'acquisizione di 3B Controls, con l’obiettivo di ampliare la propria offerta nel settore della sicurezza e dello stoccaggio di tank per applicazioni industriali ad alto valore. La transazione riguarda le aziende con sede negli Stati Uniti e in Inghilterra e riguarda prodotti e tecnologie utilizzate in settori come quello chimico, petrolchimico e del biogas. L’accordo è stato comunicato attraverso un comunicato stampa datato 15 aprile 2026.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ELLSWORTH, Kan. and WIDNES, England, April 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Cashco, a provider of highly-engineered pressure management solutions such as regulators, control valves, and tank safety and storage equipment, and a portfolio company of May River Capital, today announced that it has acquired 3B Controls, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of specialized solutions for storage tanks. The acquisition strengthens Cashco’s product breadth across pressurevacuum relief, flame arresting, and gas blanketing, and adds a center of production and service excellence in the UK to better serve global markets. 3B...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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