Cashco ha annunciato l'acquisizione di 3B Controls, con l’obiettivo di ampliare la propria offerta nel settore della sicurezza e dello stoccaggio di tank per applicazioni industriali ad alto valore. La transazione riguarda le aziende con sede negli Stati Uniti e in Inghilterra e riguarda prodotti e tecnologie utilizzate in settori come quello chimico, petrolchimico e del biogas. L’accordo è stato comunicato attraverso un comunicato stampa datato 15 aprile 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ELLSWORTH, Kan. and WIDNES, England, April 15, 2026 PRNewswire — Cashco, a provider of highly-engineered pressure management solutions such as regulators, control valves, and tank safety and storage equipment, and a portfolio company of May River Capital, today announced that it has acquired 3B Controls, a United Kingdom-based manufacturer of specialized solutions for storage tanks. The acquisition strengthens Cashco’s product breadth across pressurevacuum relief, flame arresting, and gas blanketing, and adds a center of production and service excellence in the UK to better serve global markets. 3B...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Cashco Acquires 3B Controls to Expand its Tank Safety and Storage Portfolio for Chemical, Petrochemical, Biogas and Other High Value Industrial Applications

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