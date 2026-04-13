Il 7 aprile si è tenuta la conferenza stampa per la 37ª edizione della Guangdong Fashion Week, in programma questa primavera a Guangzhou. L’evento si è svolto presso il One Heung Kong Art Exhibition Hall e ha visto la partecipazione di rappresentanti del settore moda e arte. La manifestazione si propone di diventare un punto di riferimento internazionale nel campo della moda e dell'arte, con l’obiettivo di creare un polo globale di innovazione e creatività.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 13, 2026 PRNewswire — On April 7, the media briefing for the 2026 37th Guangdong Fashion Week Spring Session was held successfully at the One Heung Kong Art Exhibition Hall. Themed “Saluting to Dreams”, this year’s fashion week will run from April 17 to 24 at One Heung Kong, located in Wanbo CBD, China. More than 60 themed events will be held across one main venue and eight sub-venues. During the briefing, Guangdong Fashion Week and One Heung Kong entered into an extensive strategic partnership, with One Heung Kong officially named the permanent exhibition and performance base for the fashion week.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - One Heung Kong Teams Up with Guangdong Fashion Week to Create a Global Fashion and Art Landmark

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