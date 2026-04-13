CESNET e Ribbon hanno portato a termine con successo una prova di concetto in una rete ottica protetta da crittografia quantistica. L’esperimento ha dimostrato che è possibile utilizzare la crittografia quantistica in un ambiente reale senza compromettere le prestazioni della rete. La sperimentazione si è svolta negli Stati Uniti e ha evidenziato la fattibilità tecnica di integrare questa tecnologia nelle infrastrutture esistenti.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Demonstrates real-world viability of quantum encryption without performance tradeoffs PLANO, Texas, April 13, 2026 PRNewswire — Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global leader in real-time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions, today announced the successful completion of a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) proof of concept with CESNET, operator of the Czech Republic’s national academic computer network. Ribbon is committed to helping service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators worldwide modernize and secure their networks and services. “Our mission is to ensure the highest level of security for academic and research communications,” said Václav Novák, Head of the Network Infrastructure Department, CESNET.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CESNET and Ribbon Achieve Successful Proof of Concept in Quantum-Secured Optical Networking

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