Amflow ha annunciato due nuove serie di eMTB leggere, chiamate Amflow PX e Amflow PR, progettate per offrire potenza, autonomia e peso ridotto. Queste biciclette elettriche combinano alte prestazioni con un design più compatto rispetto ai modelli tradizionali. Inoltre, sono stati presentati anche i nuovi modelli Avinox M2S e M2, capaci di raggiungere picchi di potenza rispettivamente di 1.500 watt e 1.100 watt.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New Avinox M2S and M2 Enable 1,500W and 1,100W Peak Power Limits, and Bring Avinox’s First Removable Battery to Amflow Bikes SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2026 PRNewswire — Amflow, the innovation-driven bike brand that pursues the ultimate fusion of technology and mechanics, today announces its two latest bike models that are breaking the mold of eMTBs: the Amflow PX Series and the Amflow PR Series, both powered by Avinox’s new M2S and M2 drive systems. Light and limitless, the new Amflow models tackle any terrain with grace and ease, drawing new boundaries for the eMTB industry. The new Avinox motors push Amflow’s capabilities further, offering 1,500W1 of peak power on the Amflow PX and expanded range on the Amflow PR, thanks to a new removable battery. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Amflow Introduces Amflow PX and Amflow PR, Two Lightweight Full-Power eMTB Series Breaking Traditional Trade-Off Between Power, Range, and Weight

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Amflow presenta le serie Amflow PX e Amflow PR, due serie di eMTB leggere e ad alta potenza che superano il tradizionale compromesso tra potenza, autonomia e peso.I nuovi sistemi Avinox M2S e M2 abilitano limiti di potenza di picco di 1500 W e 1100 W e portano la prima batteria rimovibile Avinox sulle bici Amflow ... adnkronos.com

Nuove Amflow PX e PR: e-mtb con i nuovi motori Avinox M2S e M2 e batteria rimovibileAmflow alza il livello e presenta le nuove Amflow PX e Amflow PR, due e-mtb che segnano un’evoluzione netta rispetto alla precedente PL Carbon, il m ... pianetamountainbike.it