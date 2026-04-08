Negli anni '90 si sono diffuse voci di tensioni tra Shawn Michaels e The Rock, due figure di spicco nel mondo del wrestling. Recentemente, Michaels ha commentato pubblicamente la relazione con l'ex collega, affermando che i dissapori del passato sono stati superati e che ora i rapporti sono più sereni. La loro storia nel settore ha sempre attirato l'attenzione di appassionati e addetti ai lavori.

Negli anni ’90 si è spesso parlato di tensioni tra Shawn Michaels e The Rock, ma oggi la situazione appare molto diversa. L’attuale responsabile creativo di NXT è tornato sull’argomento durante il podcast 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, ridimensionando le voci su un presunto vero e proprio feud dietro le quinte. Michaels: “Non mi sopportava. ma nulla di così serio”. Michaels ha ammesso con ironia che tra lui e The Rock non c’era grande simpatia in passato, ma ha anche sottolineato come la situazione sia stata spesso esagerata. “Non gli piacevo. C’è sempre stata questa grande storia su me e Triple H che gli facevamo cose e lo trattavamo male. 🔗 Leggi su Zonawrestling.net

© Zonawrestling.net - WWE: Shawn Michaels ridimensiona i dissapori del passato con The Rock

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