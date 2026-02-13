Il tribunale di Londra ha stabilito che il divieto del governo britannico di considerare il gruppo Palestine Action come organizzazione terroristica è illegale, dopo un ricorso presentato dall’associazione stessa. La decisione arriva dopo mesi di battaglia legale, durante i quali Palestine Action aveva contestato la validità delle accuse che la collegavano a attività violente. La giudice ha sottolineato che le prove fornite dal governo non sono sufficienti a giustificare la classificazione come minaccia terroristica, distinguendo questa vicenda da altri casi simili in patria.

Palestine Action was proscribed in July, having increasingly taken “direct action” against Israel-linked defence companies in Britain, often blocking entrances or spraying red paint. Britain argued the group’s escalating actions amounted to terrorism, citing a 2024 raid on a factory of Israel’s largest defence firm Elbit Systems, in which prosecutors said activists caused around 1 million pounds ($1.4 million) of damage and a police officer was hit with a sledgehammer. Palestine Action was banned shortly after a June break-in at the Royal Air Force’s Brize Norton air base, in which activists damaged two planes, an action described by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as “disgraceful”. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appeal

Approfondimenti su palestine action

La polizia e i manifestanti del Palestine Action Group si sono affrontati davanti al municipio di Sydney.

I procuratori francesi hanno chiesto una condanna a quattro anni di carcere e un divieto di cinque anni dalla scena politica per Marine Le Pen, nel corso di un appello in tribunale a Parigi.

UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appeal

Ultime notizie su palestine action

UK terrorism ban on Palestine Action group unlawful, court rules after appealBy Sam Tobin LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Britain's ban on pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was ruled unlawful by London's High Court on Friday, though the ban ... msn.com

UK terror ban on pro-Palestine group unlawful, court rules after appealLONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The British government's ban on pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation is unlawful, London's High Court ruled on Friday after a legal ... msn.com

Un tribunale britannico ha detto che la designazione di Palestine Action come gruppo terroristico è illegittima x.com

Sydney, la protesta del Palestine Action Group sfocia in scontri contro la polizia - facebook.com facebook