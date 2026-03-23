Se non hai il budget per i top player della promo Answer the Call, Wilson Flashback è la soluzione perfetta. È un attaccante vecchio stampo: concreto, forte fisicamente e con un fiuto del gol che non perdona. Analisi della Carta: Solidità e Finalizzazione. OVR: 88 (ST).. SkillPiede: 4 4. Una combinazione equilibrata che lo rende affidabile sia nel dribbling che nella conclusione.. Statistiche Core: Tiro 90, Dribbling 88, Velocità 87, Fisico 87.. Il punto di forza: Il 90 di tiro è la statistica reale. Wilson non sbaglia quasi mai davanti al portiere. Pur non essendo un velocista puro come Højlund, la sua protezione palla lo rende un osso duro per qualsiasi difensore. 🔗 Leggi su Imiglioridififa.com

© Imiglioridififa.com - FC 26 SBC Flashback: Callum Wilson (88) – Il “Killer” d’area della Premier

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