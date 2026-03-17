debevoise appoints jeffrey sullivan kc and ina popova as co chairs of european disputes

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP ha annunciato la nomina di Jeffrey Sullivan KC e Ina Popova come co-presidenti di European Disputes. Entrambi sono partner della società e ricopriranno questa carica presso le sedi di Parigi, Francoforte e Lussemburgo. La decisione riguarda l’area delle controversie europee e sarà efficace a partire dal 17 marzo 2026.

- LONDON, March 17, 2026 PRNewswire -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that partners Jeffrey Sullivan KC and Ina Popova have been appointed Co-Chairs of European Disputes across the firm's Paris, Frankfurt and Luxembourg offices. Catherine Amirfar, Co-Chair of the firm's global International Dispute Resolution Group, said: "Ina and Jeff's leadership will build on Debevoise's long-standing strength in major disputes across mainland Europe, ensuring we continue to deliver the highest level of advocacy and strategic counsel to our clients. They join Dietmar Prager in Latin America and Tony Dymond in Asia as leaders of our disputes teams in key regions around the world. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

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Debevoise Appoints Jeffrey Sullivan KC and Ina Popova as Co-Chairs of European DisputesDebevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that partners Jeffrey Sullivan KC and Ina Popova have been appointed Co-Chairs of European Disputes across the firm's Paris, Frankfurt and Luxembourg offices. adnkronos.com

Debevoise & Plimpton LLP: Debevoise Appoints Jeffrey Sullivan KC and Ina Popova as Co-Chairs of European DisputesDebevoise & Plimpton LLP announces that partners Jeffrey Sullivan KC and Ina Popova have been appointed Co-Chairs of European Disputes across the firm's ... finanznachrichten.de