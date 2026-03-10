osw expands into spain through strategic investment in soleme

OSW, azienda attiva nel settore delle energie rinnovabili, ha annunciato l'ingresso nel mercato spagnolo attraverso un investimento strategico nella società Soleme. L'operazione è stata comunicata oggi e riguarda l'acquisizione di una quota significativa nella compagnia, con l'obiettivo di rafforzare la presenza nel Paese. L'annuncio è stato diffuso tramite un comunicato ufficiale.

- MADRID, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSW (One Stop Warehouse), the global renewable energy distribution arm of OSW Group, has officially entered the Spanish market through a strategic investment in Soleme, a well-established Spanish solar distribution company with over 20 years of local operations. This strategy combines OSW's global supply chain strength and ecosystem capabilities with Soleme's deep local expertise, trusted customer relationships, and long-standing market credibility. Together, OSW aims to serve the growing demand for solar and energy storage solutions across Spain and neighbouring regions. Spain represents one of Europe's most dynamic solar markets, supported by strong resources, ambitious energy transition targets, and rising adoption of distributed energy solutions. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

