AMSTERDAM, Feb. 26, 2026 PRNewswire -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (SWI) announces that it has received a notification from Max-Hervé George, a member of its board of directors and Chief Executive Officer, in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 5962014 (EU MAR). SWI has been notified of the following sale transactions effected by Mr. George: These transactions have been completed to satisfy public demand. This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU MAR. Notes to Editors About SWI Group SWI Stoneweg Icona Group (www.swi.com) is a listed, global investment conglomerate driven by an entrepreneurial spirit that operates in a number of sectors, including Data Centers, Real Estate, Credit, and the Financial Sector. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Notification of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities pursuant to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

