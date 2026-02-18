turkey pleased with alignment steps by syria and kurdish forces erdogan says

Il presidente turco Tayyip Erdogan ha dichiarato di essere soddisfatto dei progressi fatti in Siria per allineare le forze curde, dopo che le autorità siriane e i gruppi curdi hanno avviato un processo di coordinamento. La motivazione di questa soddisfazione deriva dal fatto che le parti stanno lavorando per ridurre le tensioni lungo il confine, con l’obiettivo di stabilizzare l’area. Erdogan ha specificato che queste mosse rappresentano un passo importante per migliorare le relazioni tra i paesi e ridurre la presenza di gruppi considerati terroristici.

ISTANBUL, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he is pleased to see steps taken in neighbouring Syria to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic F.

