La polizia francese ha arrestato quattro persone, tra cui un assistente di un deputato di estrema sinistra, perché sospettate di aver ucciso un attivista di estrema destra. L’arresto è stato effettuato dopo che le forze dell’ordine hanno collegato le testimonianze e le prove raccolte con il movente politico dietro l’omicidio. Un testimone ha riferito di aver visto un gruppo di sospetti aggirarsi vicino alla scena del crimine poco prima dell’accaduto.

Quentin Deranque, 23, died on Saturday after he was beaten to death by hard-left activists outside a conference in Lyon given by Rima Hassan, a far-left member of the European Parliament. Videos of the deadly fight were widely shared on social media. Although conflicts between the hard left and far right are common in France, Deranque’s killing has laid bare some of the broader political tensions in a country reeling from nearly two years of institutional crises. It has also hardened views towards the extreme-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, while allowing the far right to portray itself as a victim of political violence. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - French police arrest hard-left members over killing of far-right activist

