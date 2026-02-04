Un cittadino tedesco è stato condannato a otto anni di carcere da un tribunale di Budapest. La sentenza arriva dopo che l’uomo è stato riconosciuto colpevole di aver aggredito alcuni sospetti simpatizzanti di estrema destra. La vicenda ha suscitato molte discussioni sulla tensione politica e sulla violenza tra gruppi opposti nel paese.

The German citizen, identified only as Maja T., was arrested in Berlin in December 2023 on a European arrest warrant and was subsequently transferred to Hungary. The presiding judge found Maja T. guilty of “attempting bodily harm. as part of an organised crime group”. According to the indictment, Maja T. was part of a far-left group that planned to take up an “ideological fight with violent attacks against sympathisers of the extremist right” with the aim of assaulting people with “various instruments capable of causing death.” The case drew international attention when Germany’s Constitutional Court ruled in February 2025 that it had been unlawful to extradite Maja T. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Hungarian court jails left-wing German activist for 8 years for assault

