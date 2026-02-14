Hariri signals Future Movement’s return to Lebanon elections

Saad al-Hariri ha annunciato che il Movimento Futuro tornerà alle elezioni in Libano. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di tensioni politiche e discussioni interne, che hanno visto il partito prepararsi a riprendere il ruolo nel panorama elettorale. Hariri ha specificato che il suo gruppo si presenterà con una lista propria, puntando a rafforzare la propria presenza nel Parlamento.

It was unclear whether Hariri plans to run himself, although his popularity amongst Lebanon’s Sunni Muslims remains strong. Huge masses gathered in Beirut’s Martyrs Square waving his party’s flag and chanting his name. “You’re not a few, and you never were,” Hariri told his supporters. The Shi’ite Muslim Hezbollah had played a growing role in Lebanon’s internal politics, but was severely weakened after a 2024 conflict with Israel. It is now under U.S.-backed pressure to disarm since a ceasefire in late 2024. Before stepping back from politics, Hariri led one of parliament’s biggest factions after inheriting his father’s mantle. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

