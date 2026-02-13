doj moves to drop charges against men arrested after minneapolis ice shooting

Il Dipartimento di Giustizia degli Stati Uniti ha deciso di ritirare le accuse contro due uomini arrestati dopo lo scontro con l'ICE a Minneapolis, ritenendo che le prove a loro carico non fossero sufficienti per procedere con il processo.

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has moved to drop charges against two men charged with assaulting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Minneapolis in January after an officer shot a Venezuelan immigrant, a court document showed on Thursday. The top federal prosecutor in Minnesota, Daniel Rosen, asked a judge to dismiss the charges, writing that “newly discovered evidence in this matter is materially inconsistent with the allegations.” Rosen sought the dismissal with prejudice, which means the charges cannot be reintroduced. The shooting that wounded the Venezuelan man, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, came during President Donald Trump’s widely condemned surge of immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

