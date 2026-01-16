Le registrazioni delle chiamate di emergenza dopo l’episodio a Minneapolis evidenziano la confusione e il tumulto seguiti all’incidente con l’ICE. Questi documenti offrono uno sguardo dettagliato sulle reazioni della città in un momento di tensione crescente, mentre Minneapolis si prepara ad eventuali ulteriori disordini. La trasparenza di tali registrazioni contribuisce a comprendere meglio gli eventi e le loro conseguenze sulla comunità locale.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Newly released transcripts of 911 calls and emergency dispatch records detail the chaotic and dangerous scene that unfolded after a U.S. immigration officer fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis, an incident that has become a national flashpoint over President Donald Trump’s harsh immigration crackdown. In one panicked call after another, witnesses told police what they had seen: Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the street, several shots fired at a driver, her vehicle slamming into other cars, blood everywhere. Later, as Good was being pronounced dead at a local hospital, police were trying to evacuate ICE officers from the scene while angry protesters cut down tape that had been used to secure the area, according to an incident report that recorded communications between emergency responders. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Emergency calls reveal chaos after Minneapolis ICE shooting as city braces for more unrest

