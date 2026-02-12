un to launch reconnaissance flights to support eastern congo ceasefire

La missione di pace delle Nazioni Unite in Congo ha annunciato di inviare voli di ricognizione a Uvira, nell’estremo est del Paese. L’obiettivo è rafforzare il monitoraggio del cessate il fuoco e prepararsi a eventuali interventi. La decisione arriva in un momento di tensione crescente nella regione, dove le truppe dell’ONU vogliono mantenere sotto controllo la situazione e contribuire a stabilizzare la zona.

AFCM23 captured Uvira in December and withdrew a week later under pressure from the United States. Congo’s army moved back into the town last month. Congo and the rebels agreed last week to activate a Qatari-mediated ceasefire monitoring mechanism, part of a broader framework negotiated in Doha to halt fighting. The acting head of the UN peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, Vivian van de Perre, told reporters that the first aerial reconnaissance mission to Uvira will take place “in the coming days”. Any UN deployment to support the ceasefire will be rolled out progressively and only once security guarantees are in place to protect UN personnel and equipment, she said. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

