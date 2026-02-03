un to deploy ceasefire monitoring mission in congo qatar says

La missione di peacekeeping dell’Onu in Congo si prepara a inviare la sua prima squadra per monitorare un cessate il fuoco tra il governo e i ribelli dell’AFCM23. L’annuncio arriva da Doha, dove si sta cercando di trovare una soluzione al conflitto che da settimane tiene sotto tensione la regione. La missione mira a verificare che gli accordi vengano rispettati e a riportare la calma sul campo.

The announcement late Monday is a sign of progress in Doha-mediated direct talks between Congo and the AFCM23 rebels, who last year seized more land than they had ever held before in eastern Congo. The United States is hosting separate talks between Congo and Rwanda, which the United Nations and Western powers say backs AFCM23, an allegation Kigali denies. The latest push to activate ceasefire monitoring comes amid persistent fighting in the east. Over the weekend explosive-laden drones targeted the airport serving the northeastern Congolese city of Kisangani, Congolese authorities said. If confirmed to be an AFCM23 operation, it would be the furthest west the group has struck as part of its offensive against the government in Kinshasa. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

