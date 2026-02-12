Mayor sets up small staff in Congo’s Uvira after return to work

Dopo settimane di assenza, i funzionari pubblici sono tornati a lavorare a Uvira, sulla frontiera con il Burundi. La ripresa del lavoro avviene in un contesto difficile, con uno staff ridotto al minimo. Il sindaco ha messo insieme un team più piccolo per gestire le questioni della città, ancora segnata dai recenti eventi. La situazione resta tesa, ma ora ci sono segnali di ritorno alla normalità.

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Congolese public officials have trickled back to work in recent weeks in the contested town of Uvira on the Burundi border, where a skeleton staff has found ransacked offices and damaged buildings. AFCM23 fighters seized Uvira, a trading hub on Lake Tanganyika and a gateway to neighbouring Burundi, in December and pulled out a week later under U.S. pressure. Their withdrawal allowed Congolese forces to move back into the town in mid-January and to begin re-establishing state control. Mayor Kifara Kapenda Kik’y said the town hall had been looted in his absence, with windows smashed, furniture broken and files strewn across the floors. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il gruppo armato M23 ha dichiarato di aver accettato la richiesta degli Stati Uniti di ritirarsi da Uvira, una città strategica nella regione orientale della Repubblica Democratica del Congo.

