france germany explore new ballistic missile arianegroup says

La Francia e la Germania stanno valutando un nuovo missile balistico terrestre proposto dall’industria aerospaziale europea. Le due nazioni hanno mostrato interesse per questa arma, che potrebbe rafforzare le capacità militari del continente. Al momento non ci sono dettagli sui tempi o sui dettagli tecnici, ma la notizia ha già suscitato attenzione tra gli esperti di difesa.

The French defence ministry is in talks with ArianeGroup about the system, according to the company, which says the missile could hit targets more than 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away within minutes. It said it is also in contact with the German government and providing information on the capability. “People are trying to understand what is at stake with ballistic systems,” Vincent Pery, ArianeGroup’s director of defence programmes, told journalists on Thursday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. Germany’s defence ministry had no immediate comment. France’s defence ministry did not immediately respond. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Nei giorni scorsi, l’Iran ha riaffermato la sua capacità di lanciare missili balistici, anche mentre si prepara a riprendere i negoziati nucleari con gli Stati Uniti in Oman.

Il governo britannico ha annunciato lo sviluppo di un nuovo missile balistico a lunga gittata destinato a supportare le capacità difensive dell’Ucraina.

