Gli Stati Uniti invieranno circa 200 soldati in Nigeria per addestrare l’esercito locale a combattere i militanti islamisti. La decisione è stata annunciata oggi a Washington, in un tentativo di rafforzare la lotta contro il terrorismo nella regione. I militari americani aiuteranno le forze nigeriane a migliorare le tecniche di combattimento e la sicurezza, in un’operazione che mira anche a stabilizzare il paese. La notizia ha suscitato reazioni contrastanti tra le autorità e le organizzazioni locali, mentre la presenza militare americana si prepara a partire nei pross

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The United States is planning to send about 200 troops to Nigeria to train the African nation’s military to fight Islamist militants, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, weeks after President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes against what he called Islamic State targets. The U.S. military said last week it sent a small team of troops to Nigeria without specifying a number, marking the first acknowledgment of U.S. forces on the ground since Washington struck by air on Christmas Day. Trump has said there could be more U.S. military action in Nigeria and Reuters has reported that the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US to send 200 troops to Nigeria to train African nation’s military

Approfondimenti su US Nigeria

La Germania ha annunciato l'invio di truppe di ricognizione a Greenland, segnando un passo importante nella sua presenza nella regione.

Le truppe nigeriane sono state inviate nel villaggio di Kaiama, nel Kwara, dopo l’attacco che ha causato la morte di 170 persone.

Qui sotto trovi una selezione di post e contenuti legati allo stesso argomento.

Trump Threatens to Send US Military to Nigeria Stop Slaughter of Christians

Ultime notizie su US Nigeria

Argomenti discussi: Olimpiadi Milano Cortina, 200mila dollari garantiti per ogni atleta Usa. Ecco perché; Amazon, accounts above expectations but prepares $200 billion AI spending spree; Olimpiadi Milano Cortina, 200mila dollari garantiti a ogni atleta Usa: come funziona.

PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENT The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) hereby invites all Patent and Proprietary Medicine Vendors (PPMVs) to attend the mandatory orientation and continuing education programmes as scheduled below: DAY ONE: ORIENT - facebook.com facebook

In Nigeria sono tornate a casa tutte le persone che a gennaio erano state rapite in un attacco armato a due chiese x.com