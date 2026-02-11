I membri del Congresso hanno scoperto solo dai giornali che l’amministrazione Trump aveva tentato di incriminarli. La notizia è arrivata come uno schiaffo, senza che nessuno li avesse informati ufficialmente. La vicenda ha sollevato molte domande su come vengono gestiti i rapporti tra il governo e il Parlamento in questa fase.

WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Congress learned only through press reports that President Donald Trump’s administration had tried - and failed - to have them charged and arrested, and some said on Wednesday they were considering legal action in response. “This is not a good news story,” Democratic Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, a former astronaut and Navy veteran, told a news conference. “This is a story about how Donald Trump and his cronies are trying to break our system in order to silence anyone who lawfully speaks out against them.” Trump has repeatedly called for punishment of those he sees as political enemies. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - US lawmakers learned Trump wanted to indict them through the press

Approfondimenti su Trump Press

I democratici americani criticano duramente il tentativo fallito del Dipartimento di Giustizia di incriminare alcuni parlamentari.

Un gruppo bipartisan di legislatori statunitensi si recherà in Danimarca questa settimana, nell’ambito di una visita ufficiale.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

BREAKING NEWS: Trump named in newly released Epstein Files

Ultime notizie su Trump Press

US lawmakers learned Trump wanted to indict them through the pressBy Patricia Zengerle WASHINGTON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. Congress learned only through press reports that President Donald Trump's administration had tried - and failed - to have them ... msn.com

Three days after her disappearance, the mother of TV host Savannah Guthrie is feared abducted, as her family seeks proof that she is alive and signals willingness to negotiate. #Guthrie #trump - facebook.com facebook