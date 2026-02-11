La Russia intende chiedere chiarimenti agli Stati Uniti sulle nuove restrizioni sul petrolio venezuelano. Il Cremlino ha annunciato che si muoverà per capire meglio le misure adottate da Washington, che colpiscono il settore energetico di Caracas. La decisione arriva a pochi giorni dall’annuncio, e la Russia valuta come reagire. Per ora, nessuna conferma ufficiale di azioni concrete, ma il governo russo non esclude di prendere ulteriori iniziative.

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia plans to seek clarification from the United States about new U.S. restrictions on Venezuela’s oil business, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday issued a general license to facilitate the exploration and production of oil and gas in Venezuela. The license did not authorise transactions involving Russian and Chinese nationals or entities. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia would clarify the situation with Washington through available channels of communication. “We do indeed have investments in Venezuela, we have long-term projects, and there is interest both from our Venezuelan partners and from us. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

© Internazionale.it - Kremlin says Russia will seek clarification from US on Venezuela oil restrictions

Approfondimenti su Kremlin Russia

La Russia cerca di abbassare le tensioni con l’Iran.

Il Kremlin ha confermato di aver nuovamente invitato Zelensky a Moscow per discutere di pace.

La notizia è accompagnata da post social e video correlati disponibili più avanti.

Trump says “Russia-dependent countries will shift to US oil after Venezuela action”

Ultime notizie su Kremlin Russia

Argomenti discussi: Moscow denies Trump: no confirmation from New Delhi on halt to Russian oil imports; L’India molla il petrolio russo? Mosca dice di non saperne nulla; EU proposes new Russia sanctions targeting energy, banking, trade; Did India Drop Russian Oil? Kremlin Says It Has Heard Nothing.

After Vance visit, the Kremlin says Russia will develop ties with Armenia and AzerbaijanMOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia intends to further develop its relations with both Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, after U.S. Vice President JD Vance visited the two South ... msn.com

Kremlin says Russia will seek clarification from US on Venezuela oil restrictionsMOSCOW, Feb 11 () - Russia plans to seek clarification from the United States about new U. restrictions on Venezuela's oil ?business, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. uk.news.yahoo.com

Iran may be using mobile signal jammers similar to those used by Russia in Ukraine, an expert says. https://l.euronews.com/Xi1d - facebook.com facebook