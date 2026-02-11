kazakhstan calls march 15 referendum on new constitution

Il Kazakhstan ha annunciato che il 15 marzo si terrà un referendum sulla nuova costituzione. Il governo spera che questa modifica possa rafforzare il potere del presidente Kasim-Jomart Tokayev, ma non sono mancate le critiche. La scelta del giorno coincide con una serie di proteste e tensioni che attraversano il paese, che da tempo cerca di consolidare le sue riforme politiche. La popolazione si prepara a esprimersi sul futuro della nazione in un momento di grande attenzione internazionale.

The new draft basic law would streamline Kazakhstan’s parliament, replacing two chambers with one and reducing the number of lawmakers, while reinstating the office of vice-president, which was abolished in 1996. Under the new draft, Kazakh presidents would remain limited to a single term of seven years. Tokayev has previously said that he will leave office in 2029, but the new constitution may provide a backdoor to another term, if its passage is held to nullify his previous term, served under an old constitution. A Kazakh diplomatic source told Reuters that a new term under the new constitution is a possibility, but that no firm decision had yet been taken. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

