Norway parliament to appoint rare outside probe of ministry’s Epstein links
Questa mattina, il Parlamento norvegese ha deciso di incaricare un organismo esterno per indagare sui legami tra il ministero e Jeffrey Epstein. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di sospetti e accuse che hanno sollevato molte polemiche nel paese. È la prima volta che il Parlamento sceglie di affidare un’indagine così importante a un ente esterno, cercando di fare chiarezza su una vicenda che rischia di coinvolgere figure di alto livello.
OSLOSTOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s parliamentary oversight committee unanimously agreed on Tuesday to appoint a rare external inquiry into foreign ministry links to Jeffrey Epstein, part of a deepening scandal over friendships with the late U.S. sex offender. The release of a cache of new files in the U.S. has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich across Europe. Norway’s white-collar crimes police have opened an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, former prime minister and foreign minister and ex-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, on suspicion of aggravated corruption. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
Norway set to probe Epstein revelations as scandal reverberates round Europe
La Norvegia si prepara a avviare un’inchiesta sul suo ministero degli Esteri.
World Economic Forum investigates its CEO over Epstein links
La World Economic Forum ha avviato un’indagine indipendente sul suo CEO, Borge Brende.
Norway parliament to appoint rare outside probe of ministry's Epstein linksBy Terje Solsvik and Johan Ahlander OSLO/STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norway's parliamentary oversight committee unanimously agreed on Tuesday to appoint a rare external inquiry into foreign ministry ... msn.com
