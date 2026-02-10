Norway parliament to appoint rare outside probe of ministry’s Epstein links

Questa mattina, il Parlamento norvegese ha deciso di incaricare un organismo esterno per indagare sui legami tra il ministero e Jeffrey Epstein. La decisione arriva dopo settimane di sospetti e accuse che hanno sollevato molte polemiche nel paese. È la prima volta che il Parlamento sceglie di affidare un’indagine così importante a un ente esterno, cercando di fare chiarezza su una vicenda che rischia di coinvolgere figure di alto livello.

OSLOSTOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s parliamentary oversight committee unanimously agreed on Tuesday to appoint a rare external inquiry into foreign ministry links to Jeffrey Epstein, part of a deepening scandal over friendships with the late U.S. sex offender. The release of a cache of new files in the U.S. has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich across Europe. Norway’s white-collar crimes police have opened an investigation into Thorbjoern Jagland, former prime minister and foreign minister and ex-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, on suspicion of aggravated corruption. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

La Norvegia si prepara a avviare un’inchiesta sul suo ministero degli Esteri.

La World Economic Forum ha avviato un’indagine indipendente sul suo CEO, Borge Brende.

Argomenti discussi: The Epstein-Mandelson scandal hits Starmer: his right-hand man goes. Ambassador resigns in Norway.

