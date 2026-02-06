Norway set to probe Epstein revelations as scandal reverberates round Europe
La Norvegia si prepara a avviare un’inchiesta sul suo ministero degli Esteri. Il governo ha annunciato che approfondirà i legami con Jeffrey Epstein, il finanziere accusato di abusi e morto in carcere. La notizia arriva in un momento di grande scalpore in tutta Europa, con molte domande ancora senza risposta sui collegamenti tra politici e personaggi coinvolti nel caso.
OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Norway looks set to launch an inquiry into its own foreign ministry over links to late U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, one of several European nations to feel the heat from a scandal that has yet to cause major political repercussions in the U.S. The release of an enormous cache of new files last week has revealed a host of new Epstein connections with politicians, royals and the ultra-rich. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s future is looking increasingly uncertain over his decision last year to name Peter Mandelson, who had a close friendship with Epstein, as ambassador to Washington. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it
