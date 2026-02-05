China removes 3 lawmakers with defence-sector ties after top general probed

La Cina ha rimosso tre deputati con legami con il settore della difesa. La decisione arriva dopo che un alto generale è stato oggetto di indagine. Le autorità non hanno ancora spiegato i motivi ufficiali, ma la mossa segna una preoccupante escalation nel controllo delle figure politiche e militari.

The announcement on Wednesday evening by the Xinhua news agency did not give a reason for the dismissals or say that the lawmakers, who are from the defence, aerospace and nuclear industries, were under investigation. The probe of Zhang, seen as a top Xi ally, meant the U.S. lost a respected, well-known contact within China’s military as successive U.S. administrations have worked to build senior-level ties to avoid mishaps between the world’s two most powerful militaries. The provincial governments responsible for the lawmakers’ dismissals did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

