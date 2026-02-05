La Cina ha rimosso tre deputati con legami con il settore della difesa. La decisione arriva dopo che un alto generale è stato oggetto di indagine. Le autorità non hanno ancora spiegato i motivi ufficiali, ma la mossa segna una preoccupante escalation nel controllo delle figure politiche e militari.

The announcement on Wednesday evening by the Xinhua news agency did not give a reason for the dismissals or say that the lawmakers, who are from the defence, aerospace and nuclear industries, were under investigation. The probe of Zhang, seen as a top Xi ally, meant the U.S. lost a respected, well-known contact within China's military as successive U.S. administrations have worked to build senior-level ties to avoid mishaps between the world's two most powerful militaries. The provincial governments responsible for the lawmakers' dismissals did not immediately respond to faxed requests for comment.

La caduta del massimo generale cinese ha portato incertezza negli Stati Uniti sulla forza militare di Pechino.

La Cina e il Canada si preparano a rafforzare i loro legami diplomatici, con l’obiettivo di promuovere una cooperazione più stabile e costruttiva.

