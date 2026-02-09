us vice president vance heads to armenia azerbaijan to push peace trade

Il vice presidente degli Stati Uniti, JD Vance, si sta preparando a visitare Armenia e Azerbaigian questa settimana. La sua missione è cercare di favorire un accordo di pace tra i due paesi, nel tentativo di ridurre le tensioni e aprire nuove possibilità di commercio. La visita arriva in un momento di grande attenzione internazionale sulla regione, con l’obiettivo di sbloccare un conflitto che dura da anni.

TBILISI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President JD Vance will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan this week to push a Washington-brokered peace agreement that could transform energy and trade routes in the strategic South Caucasus region. Vance, the first U.S. vice president to visit Armenia, is seeking to advance the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), a proposed 43-kilometre (27-mile) corridor that would run across southern Armenia and give Azerbaijan a direct route to its exclave of Nakhchivan and in turn to Turkey, Baku’s close ally. “Vance’s visit should serve to reaffirm the U. 🔗 Leggi su Internazionale.it

Il vicepresidente degli Stati Uniti, JD Vance, si recherà a gennaio in Azerbaijan e Armenia, secondo quanto annunciato dal presidente Donald Trump.

